We Still Hold These Truths: America at 250 - Historian Michael Auslin's new book 'National Treasure: How the Declaration of Independence Made America'
Historian Michael Auslin joins us to discuss his new book, 'National Treasure: How the Declaration of Independence Made America.' Rather than viewing the Declaration as a relic of the past, Auslin argues that it remains the nation's defining document—one whose ideals have inspired generations of Americans while continuing to spark debate about the country's promise and purpose.