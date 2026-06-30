We Still Hold These Truths: America at 250 - Historian Michael Auslin's new book 'National Treasure: How the Declaration of Independence Made America'

H.W. Brands new book, 'American Patriarch,' turns to the nation's first president, George Washington. Rather than treating Washington as an untouchable icon, Brands explores the ambition, discipline, and restraint that shaped both the man and the new republic.Award-winning historian Rick Atkinson has spent decades bringing pivotal moments in American history to life through richly researched, compelling narrative. His latest book, The Fate of the Day: The War for America, Fort Ticonderoga to Charleston, 1777–1780, is the second volume of his acclaimed Revolution Trilogy, chronicling the critical middle years of the American Revolution as George Washington's army struggles to survive and the fight for independence hangs in the balance.

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