Hudson Valley Shakespeare previews their 2026 summer season happening at the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center

Hudson Valley Shakespeare’s summer season is underway in its first permanent home, the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center. Designed to immerse audiences and actors in the rich landscape of the Hudson Valley, its unique indoor-outdoor setting for the company’s open-air productions offers an unparalleled theater experience.

Designed by the renowned architecture and urban design practice Studio Gang, the 14,850-square-foot venue is protected from the elements yet open to the landscape, accommodating a performance season from June through September. Construction began in September 2024, with Consigli Construction Co. serving as Construction Manager. The reviews are in and they are raves.

The 2026 Season includes Shakespeare’s 'As you Like It' and 'King Lear' this month, and in August, a production of 'Les Mis.' Davis McCallum is the Artistic Director and joins us for a preview this morning.