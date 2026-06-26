Gail Godwin's new memoir is 'The Art of Becoming a Citizen: A Memoir'

For more than half a century, Gail Godwin has earned acclaim for novels that blend emotional depth with intellectual curiosity, receiving three National Book Award nominations along the way. In 'The Art of Becoming a Citizen: A Memoir,' she shifts from fiction to reflection, tracing the experiences that shaped her understanding of democracy, belonging, and public life.

Part personal history, part meditation on the responsibilities of citizenship, the memoir explores how private lives intersect with national ideals. Written with the grace and insight that define Godwin's work, it offers a timely and thoughtful perspective on America's current political moment.