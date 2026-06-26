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The Roundtable

Gail Godwin's new memoir is 'The Art of Becoming a Citizen: A Memoir'

By Joe Donahue
Published June 26, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
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For more than half a century, Gail Godwin has earned acclaim for novels that blend emotional depth with intellectual curiosity, receiving three National Book Award nominations along the way. In 'The Art of Becoming a Citizen: A Memoir,' she shifts from fiction to reflection, tracing the experiences that shaped her understanding of democracy, belonging, and public life.

Part personal history, part meditation on the responsibilities of citizenship, the memoir explores how private lives intersect with national ideals. Written with the grace and insight that define Godwin's work, it offers a timely and thoughtful perspective on America's current political moment.

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The Roundtable memoirdemocracyCitizenshipamerica
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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