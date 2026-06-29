We Still Hold These Truths: America at 250 - H.W. Brands new book 'American Patriarch' and Rick Atkinson's new book 'The British are Coming: The Graphic Edition, Volume 1'

Historian H. W. Brands has spent decades bringing America's most influential figures vividly to life. The Jack S. Blanton Sr. Chair in History at the University of Texas at Austin, Brands is the author of more than 30 books, including Pulitzer Prize finalists on Benjamin Franklin and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

His latest, 'American Patriarch,' turns to the nation's first president, George Washington. Rather than treating Washington as an untouchable icon, Brands explores the ambition, discipline, and restraint that shaped both the man and the new republic.

It's a sweeping biography that examines how Washington's leadership helped establish the political traditions that continue to define America today

Award-winning historian Rick Atkinson has spent decades bringing pivotal moments in American history to life through richly researched, compelling narrative. His latest book, The Fate of the Day: The War for America, Fort Ticonderoga to Charleston, 1777–1780, is the second volume of his acclaimed Revolution Trilogy, chronicling the critical middle years of the American Revolution as George Washington's army struggles to survive and the fight for independence hangs in the balance.

Rick Atkinson is a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner, earning honors for National Reporting, Public Service as part of The Washington Post staff, and History for An Army at Dawn.

