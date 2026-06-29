© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

We Still Hold These Truths: America at 250 - H.W. Brands new book 'American Patriarch' and Rick Atkinson's new book 'The British are Coming: The Graphic Edition, Volume 1'

By Joe Donahue
Published June 29, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Historian H. W. Brands has spent decades bringing America's most influential figures vividly to life. The Jack S. Blanton Sr. Chair in History at the University of Texas at Austin, Brands is the author of more than 30 books, including Pulitzer Prize finalists on Benjamin Franklin and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

His latest, 'American Patriarch,' turns to the nation's first president, George Washington. Rather than treating Washington as an untouchable icon, Brands explores the ambition, discipline, and restraint that shaped both the man and the new republic.

It's a sweeping biography that examines how Washington's leadership helped establish the political traditions that continue to define America today

Award-winning historian Rick Atkinson has spent decades bringing pivotal moments in American history to life through richly researched, compelling narrative. His latest book, The Fate of the Day: The War for America, Fort Ticonderoga to Charleston, 1777–1780, is the second volume of his acclaimed Revolution Trilogy, chronicling the critical middle years of the American Revolution as George Washington's army struggles to survive and the fight for independence hangs in the balance.

Rick Atkinson is a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner, earning honors for National Reporting, Public Service as part of The Washington Post staff, and History for An Army at Dawn.

Tags
The Roundtable america 250American Revolutionbooksgeorge washingtonbritishhistory
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Hudson Valley Shakespeare previews their 2026 summer season happening at the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center
    Joe Donahue
    Hudson Valley Shakespeare’s summer season is underway in its first permanent home, the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center. Designed to immerse audiences and actors in the rich landscape of the Hudson Valley, its unique indoor-outdoor setting for the company’s open-air productions offers an unparalleled theater experience.The 2026 Season includes Shakespeare’s 'As you Like It' and 'King Lear' this month, and in August, a production of 'Les Mis.' Davis McCallum is the Artistic Director and joins us for a preview this morning.
  • The Roundtable
    Gail Godwin's new memoir is 'The Art of Becoming a Citizen: A Memoir'
    Joe Donahue
    For more than half a century, Gail Godwin has earned acclaim for novels that blend emotional depth with intellectual curiosity, receiving three National Book Award nominations along the way. In 'The Art of Becoming a Citizen: A Memoir,' she shifts from fiction to reflection, tracing the experiences that shaped her understanding of democracy, belonging, and public life.Part personal history, part meditation on the responsibilities of citizenship, the memoir explores how private lives intersect with national ideals. Written with the grace and insight that define Godwin's work, it offers a timely and thoughtful perspective on America's current political moment.
  • The Roundtable
    Journalist Caroline Hallemann's debut book is 'The Kennedys and the Windsors: The Story of Two Dynasties, One Born, One Made'
    Joe Donahue
    Few families have inspired as much fascination as the Kennedys and Britain's royal family. Journalist Caroline Hallemann has spent years covering both as Digital Director of 'Town & Country,' and in her first book, 'The Kennedys and the Windsors: The Story of Two Dynasties, One Born, One Made,' she brings their histories together in a fresh and revealing way.Drawing on extensive archival research and interviews, Hallemann traces nearly a century of connections, rivalries, tragedies, and public mythmaking, showing how America's closest thing to royalty and Britain's actual monarchy have reflected, influenced, and reshaped one another across generations.