Cory Doctorow's new book 'The Reverse Centaur's Guide to Life After AI' takes an in-depth look at AI and the effects

For decades, Cory Doctorow has been one of the sharpest critics of the digital world—a bestselling science-fiction writer, journalist, co-editor of Boing Boing, and longtime advocate for digital rights and an open internet. His latest nonfiction book, 'The Reverse Centaur's Guide to Life After AI,' takes aim at the hype, fear, and confusion surrounding artificial intelligence.

Rather than offering a simple pro- or anti-AI argument, Doctorow examines how technology can either empower people or turn them into what he calls “reverse centaurs”—workers forced to serve the demands of machines. Blending technology criticism, economics, and social analysis, the book asks how we can build a future in which AI works for humans, not the other way around. He joins us this morning.