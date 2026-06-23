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The Roundtable

Book Picks - Open-Door Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published June 23, 2026 at 11:46 AM EDT
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This week's Book Picks comes from Lily Bartels from the Open-Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY.
 
Lily:
· Children of the Wild by Kevin Powers
· The Traveler: One Man's Epic Quest to Discover Our Shared Humanity by Andrea Wulf
· An Artful Dodge by Karen Odden
· If I am Coming to Your Town, Something Terrible Has Happened: The Life and Times of a Domestic War Correspondent by Justin Glawe
· Unproven, Unlikely, and Firmly Believed: Why We Fall for History's Most Seductive Conspiracy Theories by Tom Phillips and John Elledge
· Funny Stuff: How Comedy Shaped American History - contributions by 10 authors, introduction by Mel Brooks

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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