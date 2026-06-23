Book Picks - Open-Door Bookstore

This week's Book Picks comes from Lily Bartels from the Open-Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY.



Lily:

· Children of the Wild by Kevin Powers

· The Traveler: One Man's Epic Quest to Discover Our Shared Humanity by Andrea Wulf

· An Artful Dodge by Karen Odden

· If I am Coming to Your Town, Something Terrible Has Happened: The Life and Times of a Domestic War Correspondent by Justin Glawe

· Unproven, Unlikely, and Firmly Believed: Why We Fall for History's Most Seductive Conspiracy Theories by Tom Phillips and John Elledge

· Funny Stuff: How Comedy Shaped American History - contributions by 10 authors, introduction by Mel Brooks

