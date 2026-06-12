Elizabeth Preston's new book 'The Creatures' Guide to Caring' showcases how animals teach humans we were born to care

Science writer Elizabeth Preston has spent years exploring the strange brilliance of the world in the places like ‘The Atlantic’ and ‘The New York Times.’

In her new book ‘The Creatures' Guide to Caring’ she turns to animal parenting from devoted octopuses to fiercely protective birds and mammals. Revealing how care, survival, and connection shape life across species. The book blends reporting, evolutionary science, and wonder-filled storytelling into a look what creatures can teach us about raising the next generation.