Chester Theater Company's 2026 Summer Season

For more than three decades, the Chester Theatre Company has been a Berkshire summer tradition, known for intimate productions that spark big conversations. Today, we’re joined by Co-Artistic Directors Christopher Baker and Michelle Ong Hendrick.

Together, they’ve crafted a 2026 season that looks toward the future through four distinctive works: a portrait of visionary Buckminster Fuller, a musical celebration of civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer, the world premiere thriller 'Amchitka,' and the East Coast premiere of Liz Duffy-Adams’ 'Dear Alien.'

Christopher and Michelle, welcome to the RT.