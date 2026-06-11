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The Roundtable

Chester Theater Company's 2026 Summer Season

By Joe Donahue
Published June 11, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
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Chester Theater Company

For more than three decades, the Chester Theatre Company has been a Berkshire summer tradition, known for intimate productions that spark big conversations. Today, we’re joined by Co-Artistic Directors Christopher Baker and Michelle Ong Hendrick.

Together, they’ve crafted a 2026 season that looks toward the future through four distinctive works: a portrait of visionary Buckminster Fuller, a musical celebration of civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer, the world premiere thriller 'Amchitka,' and the East Coast premiere of Liz Duffy-Adams’ 'Dear Alien.'

Christopher and Michelle, welcome to the RT.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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