Farmland Forever brings together Argyle Brewing Company and the Agricultural Stewardship Association for their annual event on 6/14
We learn now about this weekend’s Forever Farmland event - connecting local farmers with the community to celebrate a special collaboration between the Argyle Brewing Company and the Agricultural Stewardship Association.
The event on Sunday from Noon – 5 PM at the Beer Garden at Argyle Brewing Company in Greenwich, NY is a perfect opportunity to meet the dedicated farmers behind ASA-conserved properties, learn about vital local conservation efforts, and raise a glass to our vibrant agricultural community.
It is an exciting afternoon connecting local farmers with
the community to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated
Blueberry Cream Ale, a special collaboration between Argyle
Brewing Company, the Agricultural Stewardship Association
(ASA), and Easton's own Alleged Farm!
ABC – Chris Castrio & Joy MacKenzie
ASA - Sean Murphy & Olivia Fuller (ASA Board Member & ASA Conserved Farm.)