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The Roundtable

Farmland Forever brings together Argyle Brewing Company and the Agricultural Stewardship Association for their annual event on 6/14

By Joe Donahue
Published June 11, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
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We learn now about this weekend’s Forever Farmland event - connecting local farmers with the community to celebrate a special collaboration between the Argyle Brewing Company and the Agricultural Stewardship Association.

The event on Sunday from Noon – 5 PM at the Beer Garden at Argyle Brewing Company in Greenwich, NY is a perfect opportunity to meet the dedicated farmers behind ASA-conserved properties, learn about vital local conservation efforts, and raise a glass to our vibrant agricultural community.

It is an exciting afternoon connecting local farmers with
the community to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated
Blueberry Cream Ale, a special collaboration between Argyle
Brewing Company, the Agricultural Stewardship Association
(ASA), and Easton's own Alleged Farm!

ABC – Chris Castrio & Joy MacKenzie
ASA - Sean Murphy & Olivia Fuller (ASA Board Member & ASA Conserved Farm.)

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The Roundtable argyle brewing companyagricultural stewardship associationforever farmlandevent
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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