Farmland Forever brings together Argyle Brewing Company and the Agricultural Stewardship Association for their annual event on 6/14

We learn now about this weekend’s Forever Farmland event - connecting local farmers with the community to celebrate a special collaboration between the Argyle Brewing Company and the Agricultural Stewardship Association.

The event on Sunday from Noon – 5 PM at the Beer Garden at Argyle Brewing Company in Greenwich, NY is a perfect opportunity to meet the dedicated farmers behind ASA-conserved properties, learn about vital local conservation efforts, and raise a glass to our vibrant agricultural community.

It is an exciting afternoon connecting local farmers with

the community to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated

Blueberry Cream Ale, a special collaboration between Argyle

Brewing Company, the Agricultural Stewardship Association

(ASA), and Easton's own Alleged Farm!

ABC – Chris Castrio & Joy MacKenzie

ASA - Sean Murphy & Olivia Fuller (ASA Board Member & ASA Conserved Farm.)