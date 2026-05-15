© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.
The Roundtable

Former FBI Director and best-selling author James Comey

By Joe Donahue
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

For many Americans James Comey remains one of the defining figures of the Trump Era. The former FBI Director fired by Trump and more recently once again drawn into public controversary amid investigations and escalating political attacks.

Comey has also become a best-selling crime writer channeling decades inside the justice system into a series of legal thrillers. His latest is 'Red Verdict' which follows Deputy U.S. Attorney Nora Carleton. As she investigates the poisoning deaths of a defense industry executive in Manhattan, a murder that may connect to Russian Intelligence, espionage, and conspiracy reaching deep into American power circles.

James Comey served as FBI Director from 2013 to 2017 and previously worked as U.S Attorney to the Southern District of New York.

Tags
The Roundtable james comeybookthrillercrimePolitics
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Sharon Playhouse announces their 2026 season
    Joe Donahue
    The Sharon Playhouse, in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut, is proud to announce its 2026 Season - a lineup of musicals, special events, and YouthStage productions that celebrate resilience, community, and the stories that define the American spirit.As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, the 2026 season looks to reflect the heart of America - stories of hope in hard times, generosity in moments of crisis, and joy created through music, laughter, and community. From Golden Age Broadway classics to contemporary favorites, the season invites audiences to come together for live theater experiences.
  • The Roundtable
    Artistic Director Vallejo Gantner tells more about PS21's 2026 season
    Joe Donahue
    With 10 premieres, returning festivals, and artists from around the world, PS21’s 2026 season turns its Chatham campus into a living laboratory for contemporary performance.These artists are interrogating the role of American culture and history reflected around the world; engaging PS21’s landscape in ever bolder ways; and seeking out community members to help co-author place-based work. Groundtone and Commonground return for the second year—two festivals on each end of the summer, each featuring unexpected performances across the grounds.
  • The Roundtable
    Jacob's Pillow presents their 2026 Dance Festival starting 6/20 - 8/30
    Joe Donahue
    Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2026 will begin with the Season Opening Gala on Saturday, June 20, and present ticketed performances from Wednesday, June 24 through Sunday, August 30.The Festival will feature indoor performances in the landmark Ted Shawn Theatre and the newly-opened Doris Duke Theatre, as well as outdoor performances on the Henry J. Leir Stage. In addition to showcasing acclaimed dance companies from the United States and around the world, the summer Festival will feature a wide range of programs - including livestreams, talks, classes, exhibits, parties, community events, family-friendly activities, workshops with artists, and more.