Former FBI Director and best-selling author James Comey

For many Americans James Comey remains one of the defining figures of the Trump Era. The former FBI Director fired by Trump and more recently once again drawn into public controversary amid investigations and escalating political attacks.

Comey has also become a best-selling crime writer channeling decades inside the justice system into a series of legal thrillers. His latest is 'Red Verdict' which follows Deputy U.S. Attorney Nora Carleton. As she investigates the poisoning deaths of a defense industry executive in Manhattan, a murder that may connect to Russian Intelligence, espionage, and conspiracy reaching deep into American power circles.

James Comey served as FBI Director from 2013 to 2017 and previously worked as U.S Attorney to the Southern District of New York.