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Fatimah Gilliam

  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    4/2/26 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York Robert Brigham, Lawyer, negotiator, and advisor to companies, nonprofits, law firms, and business leaders; Founder of the strategy consulting firm The Azara Group and author of “Race Rules: What Your Black Friend Won’t Tell You” Fatimah Gilliam, Executive Director of Communities for Local Power and former White House Advance Lead Anna Markowitz, and Former Mayor of the City of Albany Kathy Sheehan.