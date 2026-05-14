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The Roundtable

Artistic Director Vallejo Gantner tells more about PS21's 2026 season

By Joe Donahue
Published May 14, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
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With 10 premieres, returning festivals, and artists from around the world, PS21’s 2026 season turns its Chatham campus into a living laboratory for contemporary performance.

These artists are interrogating the role of American culture and history reflected around the world; engaging PS21’s landscape in ever bolder ways; and seeking out community members to help co-author place-based work.

Groundtone and Commonground return for the second year—two festivals on each end of the summer, each featuring unexpected performances across the grounds. Executive and Artistic Director Vallejo Gantner is here to tell us all about it this morning.

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The Roundtable ps21Vallejo Ganterperformancetheater
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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