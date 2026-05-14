Artistic Director Vallejo Gantner tells more about PS21's 2026 season

With 10 premieres, returning festivals, and artists from around the world, PS21’s 2026 season turns its Chatham campus into a living laboratory for contemporary performance.

These artists are interrogating the role of American culture and history reflected around the world; engaging PS21’s landscape in ever bolder ways; and seeking out community members to help co-author place-based work.

Groundtone and Commonground return for the second year—two festivals on each end of the summer, each featuring unexpected performances across the grounds. Executive and Artistic Director Vallejo Gantner is here to tell us all about it this morning.