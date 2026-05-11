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The Roundtable

CulinaryArts@SPAC - Dr. Jessica B. Harris - 'Braided Heritage'

By Joe Donahue
Published May 11, 2026 at 11:34 AM EDT
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Joe Donahue and Dr. Jessica B. Harris in conversation at SPAC on 3/7/26.
Konrad Odhiambo
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Joe Donahue and Dr. Jessica B. Harris in conversation at SPAC on 3/7/26.

Dr. Jessica B. Harris is a renowned culinary historian, James Beard Cookbook Hall of Fame winner, and star of the Netflix docuseries ‘High on the Hog.’

She has spent decades researching food in the Americas, the Caribbean, and Africa, illuminating how Indigenous, European, and African traditions converged to form a uniquely American cuisine. She served as the culinary consultant for the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture and its restaurant the Sweet Home Café. She holds lifetime achievement awards from the Southern Foodways Alliance, the Soul Summit, and the James Beard Foundation, which also inducted Harris into the Cookbook Hall of Fame.

Her latest book is ‘Braided Heritage: Recipes and Stories on the Origin of American Cuisine.’

Joe Donahue spoke with her in a WAMC on the Road and CulinaryArts@SPAC event in Saratoga Springs, New York in March.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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