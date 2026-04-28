Book Picks - Rough Draft Bar & Books and Open Door Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from Drew Broussard and Nora Taylor from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, New York and Lily Bartles from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, New York.
Lily Bartels:
American Fantasy by Emma Straub
London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe
What Ever Happened to Eddy Crane by Kate Crane
Small Boat by Vincent Delecroix
The Land is Your Land by Beverly Gage
Dress Your Baby in Sage and Taupe by Hayley DeRoche
Nora Taylor:
Make Your Way Home by Carrie R. Moore
Riverwork by Lisa Robertson
London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe
Plum Bun by Jessie Redmon Fauset
The Keeper by Tana French
Drew Broussard:
The Universal Baseball Association, Inc., J. Henry Waugh, Prop. by Robert Coover
The Keeper by Tana French
The Fountain by Casey Scieszka
Martyr Loser King by Saul Williams