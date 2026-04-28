Book Picks - Rough Draft Bar & Books and Open Door Bookstore

This week's Book Picks comes from Drew Broussard and Nora Taylor from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, New York and Lily Bartles from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, New York.

Lily Bartels:

American Fantasy by Emma Straub

London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe

What Ever Happened to Eddy Crane by Kate Crane

Small Boat by Vincent Delecroix

The Land is Your Land by Beverly Gage

Dress Your Baby in Sage and Taupe by Hayley DeRoche

Nora Taylor:

Make Your Way Home by Carrie R. Moore

Riverwork by Lisa Robertson

London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe

Plum Bun by Jessie Redmon Fauset

The Keeper by Tana French

Drew Broussard:

The Universal Baseball Association, Inc., J. Henry Waugh, Prop. by Robert Coover

The Keeper by Tana French

The Fountain by Casey Scieszka

Martyr Loser King by Saul Williams