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The Roundtable

Book Picks - Rough Draft Bar & Books and Open Door Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published April 28, 2026 at 12:15 PM EDT
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This week's Book Picks comes from Drew Broussard and Nora Taylor from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, New York and Lily Bartles from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, New York.

Lily Bartels:
American Fantasy by Emma Straub
London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe
What Ever Happened to Eddy Crane by Kate Crane
Small Boat by Vincent Delecroix
The Land is Your Land by Beverly Gage
Dress Your Baby in Sage and Taupe by Hayley DeRoche

Nora Taylor:
Make Your Way Home by Carrie R. Moore 
Riverwork by Lisa Robertson 
London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe 
Plum Bun by Jessie Redmon Fauset
The Keeper by Tana French

Drew Broussard:
The Universal Baseball Association, Inc., J. Henry Waugh, Prop. by Robert Coover
The Keeper by Tana French
The Fountain by Casey Scieszka
Martyr Loser King by Saul Williams

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The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsRough Draft Bar & Books open door bookstore
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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