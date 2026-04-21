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The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook and Merritt Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published April 21, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT
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This week's Book Picks comes from James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.

James Conrad

  • Famesick: A Memoir by Lena Dunham
  • The Wonderful World That Almost Was: A Life of Peter Hujar and Paul Thek by Andrew Durbin
  • John of John: A Novel by Douglas Stuart
  • My Heart and I Agree by Lucy Sante
  • A Black Queer History of the United States by C. Riley Snorton and Darius Bost
  • Robert B. Parker's Booked by Alison Gaylin
  • The Lost Summer by Wendy Corsi Staub

Kira Winzer:

  • Judy Blume: A life by Mark Oppenheimer
  • The Best Dog in the World: Essays on Love by Alice Hoffman
  • Patient, Female by Julie Schumacher
  • On the Calculation of Volume (Book IV) by Solvej Balle, Sophia Hersi Smith & Jennifer Russell, Jennifer Russell  
  • Snap by Belinda Bauer
  • Go Gentle by Maria Semple
  • A Fishboy Named… Sashimi by Dan Santat
  • Famesick by Lena Dunham
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The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsmerritt bookstorethe golden notebook
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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