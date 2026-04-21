Book Picks - The Golden Notebook and Merritt Bookstore
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This week's Book Picks comes from James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.
James Conrad
- Famesick: A Memoir by Lena Dunham
- The Wonderful World That Almost Was: A Life of Peter Hujar and Paul Thek by Andrew Durbin
- John of John: A Novel by Douglas Stuart
- My Heart and I Agree by Lucy Sante
- A Black Queer History of the United States by C. Riley Snorton and Darius Bost
- Robert B. Parker's Booked by Alison Gaylin
- The Lost Summer by Wendy Corsi Staub
Kira Winzer:
- Judy Blume: A life by Mark Oppenheimer
- The Best Dog in the World: Essays on Love by Alice Hoffman
- Patient, Female by Julie Schumacher
- On the Calculation of Volume (Book IV) by Solvej Balle, Sophia Hersi Smith & Jennifer Russell, Jennifer Russell
- Snap by Belinda Bauer
- Go Gentle by Maria Semple
- A Fishboy Named… Sashimi by Dan Santat
- Famesick by Lena Dunham