Book Picks - Oblong Books
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This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans who join us from Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, NY.
Suzanna:
- Dungeon Crawler by Matt Dinniman
- Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke
- Don't Step into My Office by David Fishkind
- All the World Can Hold by Jung Yun
- Drawn by the River: The Hudson River Valley as a Comics Ecosystem by Moira Fitzgibbons
- Cave Mountain: A Disappearance and a Reckoning in the Ozarks by Benjamin Hale
- Plant This, Not That: Over 200 Native Plant Swaps for a More Sustainable, Pollinator-Friendly Garden by Elise Howard
- The Moon Without Stars by Chanel Miller