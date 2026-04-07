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The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 7, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
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This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans who join us from Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, NY.

Suzanna:

  • Dungeon Crawler by Matt Dinniman
  • Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke
  • Don't Step into My Office by David Fishkind
  • All the World Can Hold by Jung Yun
  • Drawn by the River: The Hudson River Valley as a Comics Ecosystem by Moira Fitzgibbons
  • Cave Mountain: A Disappearance and a Reckoning in the Ozarks by Benjamin Hale
  • Plant This, Not That: Over 200 Native Plant Swaps for a More Sustainable, Pollinator-Friendly Garden by Elise Howard
  • The Moon Without Stars by Chanel Miller
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Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
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