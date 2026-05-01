Award-winning journalist Peter Canellos' new book is 'Revenge for the Sixties: Sam Alito and the Triumph of the Conservative Legal Movement'

When the Supreme Court handed down its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, the landmark case overturning Roe v. Wade, it marked a turning point in the lives of millions of Americans. It was also the culmination of a decades-long movement whose grievances were embodied by the man who wrote the court’s opinion: Samuel Anthony Alito Jr.

Prize-winning journalist Peter Canellos will tell us about his new book:

‘Revenge for the Sixties: Sam Alito and the Triumph of the Conservative Legal Movement.’ It is the first-ever biography of the most pivotal Justice on the Supreme Court whose decisions, like the overturning of Roe, will drive the reshaping of America.

Peter is the author of ‘The Great Dissenter: The Story of John Marshall Harlan, America’s Judicial Hero,’ and the editor of the bestselling ‘Last Lion: The Fall and Rise of Ted Kennedy.’ He has been POLITICO’s executive editor, leading the newsroom during the 2016 presidential coverage; and the editorial page editor of The Boston Globe.

