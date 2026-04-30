Woodstck Fringe in collaboration with Phoenicia Playhouse presents the cabaret 'Songs Mostly of the Theatre: A Stroll Down a Dusty Musical Road' on 5/1-5/3

Woodstock Fringe in collaboration with the Phoenicia Playhouse presents a new cabaret show performed by our pal, Wallace Norman, this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

With music direction and arrangements by Paul Duffy and stage direction by Hank Neimark, ‘Songs Mostly of the Theatre: A Stroll Down a Dusty Musical Road’ is a personal show for Wallace. In it, he revisits his most important musical influences and mentors.

Music performed will include songs from the musical theatre, traditional songs, and a set of songs written for Wallace from his Off-Off Broadway days, and a set of songs by the great Jacques Brel.

The performances will happen at Phoenicia Playhouse in Phoenicia, NY this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Wallace Norman joins us now!