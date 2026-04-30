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The Roundtable

Woodstck Fringe in collaboration with Phoenicia Playhouse presents the cabaret 'Songs Mostly of the Theatre: A Stroll Down a Dusty Musical Road' on 5/1-5/3

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 30, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
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Woodstock Fringe in collaboration with the Phoenicia Playhouse presents a new cabaret show performed by our pal, Wallace Norman, this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

With music direction and arrangements by Paul Duffy and stage direction by Hank Neimark, ‘Songs Mostly of the Theatre: A Stroll Down a Dusty Musical Road’ is a personal show for Wallace. In it, he revisits his most important musical influences and mentors.

Music performed will include songs from the musical theatre, traditional songs, and a set of songs written for Wallace from his Off-Off Broadway days, and a set of songs by the great Jacques Brel.

The performances will happen at Phoenicia Playhouse in Phoenicia, NY this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Wallace Norman joins us now!

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The Roundtable wallace normanmusicalphoenicia playhousewoodstock fringe
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Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
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