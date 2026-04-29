WAM Theatre's first mainstage production of 2026 is 'Rooted' and performances will be at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre 5/1-5/16

WAM Theatre’s first mainstage production of 2026 is ‘Rooted,’ by Deborah Zoe Laufer.

In the play, Emery lives a pleasant life in her treehouse - tending to her plants while sharing her botany research online.

Her sister, Hazel, feels less enchanted. She is stuck working long hours at the one diner in their small town to provide for the both of them.

When one of Emery’s plant videos goes viral on YouTube and results in a full-blown cult arriving at the base of Emery’s tree – the sisters are forced to navigate who they are and what they want.

WAM Theatre presents ‘Rooted’ at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre at Shakespeare& Company in Lenox, Massachusetts May 1 through May 16. For ticket and showtime information visit wamtheatre.com.

Joining us this morning on the Roundtable to tell us more is Genee Coreno, Artistic Director of WAM and Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill who was former Producing Artistic Director for Capital Repertory Theater and is now Director of the play ‘Rooted.’