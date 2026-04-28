Noam Scheiber's new book is 'Mutiny: The Rise and Revolt of the College-Educated Working Class'

Journalist Noam Scheiber has spent years chronicling the shifting terrain of American labor and politics. In 'Mutiny: The Rise and Revolt of the College-Educated Working Class,' he turns to a surprising constituency—degree-holders who feel economically and culturally unmoored.

Blending reporting and analysis, Scheiber examines how this group is reshaping institutions, challenging elites, and redefining what it means to be “working class” in 21st-century America.

Scheiber covers worker and labor issues for the NYT.