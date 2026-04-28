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The Roundtable

Noam Scheiber's new book is 'Mutiny: The Rise and Revolt of the College-Educated Working Class'

By Joe Donahue
Published April 28, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
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Journalist Noam Scheiber has spent years chronicling the shifting terrain of American labor and politics. In 'Mutiny: The Rise and Revolt of the College-Educated Working Class,' he turns to a surprising constituency—degree-holders who feel economically and culturally unmoored.

Blending reporting and analysis, Scheiber examines how this group is reshaping institutions, challenging elites, and redefining what it means to be “working class” in 21st-century America.

Scheiber covers worker and labor issues for the NYT.

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Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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