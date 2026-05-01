Albany Pro Musica and Orchestra Pro Musica present 'This Luminous Earth' at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

This Sunday, May 3 at 3pm, Albany Pro Musica and Orchestra Pro Musica will fill the Troy Savings Banks Music Hall with a special season-ending presentation of ‘This Luminous Earth.’

The performance will include Jake Runestad’s EMMY®-Award winning ‘Earth Symphony,’ and Morten Lauridsen’s sublime ‘Lux Aeterna’.

We spoke with Opalka Family Artistic Director of Albany Pro Musica José Daniel Flores-Caraballo and chorus members Sujata Murty and Bill Crankshaw. Murty is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Atmospheric & Environmental Sciences at UAlbany, who studies climate change through the analysis of coral reefs. She joined APM this season.

Bill Crankshaw has been singing with APM for the last several seasons and sang under David Griggs-Janower for many years as well. Crankshaw recently retired from his role as superintendent of the Johnstown School District after a long career in education and now leads the Clark Scholarship Foundation in Cooperstown.