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The Roundtable

Albany Pro Musica and Orchestra Pro Musica present 'This Luminous Earth' at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 1, 2026 at 10:34 AM EDT
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This Sunday, May 3 at 3pm, Albany Pro Musica and Orchestra Pro Musica will fill the Troy Savings Banks Music Hall with a special season-ending presentation of ‘This Luminous Earth.’

The performance will include Jake Runestad’s EMMY®-Award winning ‘Earth Symphony,’ and Morten Lauridsen’s sublime ‘Lux Aeterna’.

We spoke with Opalka Family Artistic Director of Albany Pro Musica José Daniel Flores-Caraballo and chorus members Sujata Murty and Bill Crankshaw. Murty is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Atmospheric & Environmental Sciences at UAlbany, who studies climate change through the analysis of coral reefs. She joined APM this season.

Bill Crankshaw has been singing with APM for the last several seasons and sang under David Griggs-Janower for many years as well. Crankshaw recently retired from his role as superintendent of the Johnstown School District after a long career in education and now leads the Clark Scholarship Foundation in Cooperstown.

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The Roundtable albany pro musicachoral directorchoral musicjose daniel flores-caraballoEarthearth weekTroy Savings Bank Music Hall
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Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
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