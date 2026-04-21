Jim Windolf's new book is 'Where the Music Had to Go: How Bob Dylan and the Beatles Changed Each Other and the World'

Acclaimed ‘New York Times’ journalist Jim Windolf has just written a dual biography of Bob Dylan and The Beatles. It dives into the surprising, supportive, and occasionally rivalrous, and always fertile relationship between Dylan and The Beatles. Uncovering how they inspired and transformed each other as songwriters, recording artists, and cultural icons. The name of the new book is ‘Where the Music Had to Go: How Bob Dylan and the Beatles Changed Each Other and the World.’