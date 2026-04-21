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The Roundtable

Jim Windolf's new book is 'Where the Music Had to Go: How Bob Dylan and the Beatles Changed Each Other and the World'

By Joe Donahue
Published April 21, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
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Acclaimed ‘New York Times’ journalist Jim Windolf has just written a dual biography of Bob Dylan and The Beatles. It dives into the surprising, supportive, and occasionally rivalrous, and always fertile relationship between Dylan and The Beatles. Uncovering how they inspired and transformed each other as songwriters, recording artists, and cultural icons. The name of the new book is ‘Where the Music Had to Go: How Bob Dylan and the Beatles Changed Each Other and the World.’

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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