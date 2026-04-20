Gavin McMahon's new book is 'Story Business: Why Stories Rule the World and How They Can Reinvent Your Business'
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Gavin McMahon joins us to talk about 'Story Business: Why Stories Rule the World and How They Can Reinvent Your Business.' A strategist and storytelling expert, McMahon argues that narrative isn’t just marketing - it’s the foundation of how organizations connect, persuade, and lead. His book explores how businesses can harness storytelling to build trust, shape identity, and drive lasting success.