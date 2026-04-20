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The Roundtable

Gavin McMahon's new book is 'Story Business: Why Stories Rule the World and How They Can Reinvent Your Business'

By Joe Donahue
Published April 20, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
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Gavin McMahon joins us to talk about 'Story Business: Why Stories Rule the World and How They Can Reinvent Your Business.' A strategist and storytelling expert, McMahon argues that narrative isn’t just marketing - it’s the foundation of how organizations connect, persuade, and lead. His book explores how businesses can harness storytelling to build trust, shape identity, and drive lasting success.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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