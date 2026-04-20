© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

The 45th annual 'Take Back the Night' rally is taking place on 4/23

By Joe Donahue
Published April 20, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The 45th Annual ‘Take Back the Night’ rally is taking place on April 23 at Washington Park Lakehouse in Albany, NY. ‘Take Back the Night’ is meant to raise public awareness and educate the community about sexual violence.

Although the event has been entitled “Take Back the Night” for almost three decades, the Albany County Crime Victim and Sexual Violence Center emphasizes that sexual violence can occur at any time, any place, to anyone regardless of gender, age or ethnicity. 

The event will begin with a pre-rally at the Lakehouse which will include community tabling, music performances, food trucks and more. This will be followed by opening remarks and a survivor speak out followed by a march through the streets of Albany to raise awareness about sexual assault in our community. The event will conclude with a candlelight vigil back at the Lakehouse.

We get a preview this morning with Albany County Crime Victim and Sexual Violence Center Deputy Director Kendra Wall.

Tags
The Roundtable Take Back the NightAlbanyrallysexual violence
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content