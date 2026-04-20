The 45th annual 'Take Back the Night' rally is taking place on 4/23

The 45th Annual ‘Take Back the Night’ rally is taking place on April 23 at Washington Park Lakehouse in Albany, NY. ‘Take Back the Night’ is meant to raise public awareness and educate the community about sexual violence.

Although the event has been entitled “Take Back the Night” for almost three decades, the Albany County Crime Victim and Sexual Violence Center emphasizes that sexual violence can occur at any time, any place, to anyone regardless of gender, age or ethnicity.

The event will begin with a pre-rally at the Lakehouse which will include community tabling, music performances, food trucks and more. This will be followed by opening remarks and a survivor speak out followed by a march through the streets of Albany to raise awareness about sexual assault in our community. The event will conclude with a candlelight vigil back at the Lakehouse.

We get a preview this morning with Albany County Crime Victim and Sexual Violence Center Deputy Director Kendra Wall.