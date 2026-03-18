Book Picks - Golden Notebook and Open Door Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY.
Lily Bartels
- The Last Spirits of Manhattan by John A. McDermott
- Midnight Taxi by Yosha Gunasekera
- Her Last Breath by Taylor Adams
- Under Water by Tara Menon
- Cave Mountain by Benjamin Hale
- Kids, Wait Till You Hear This by Liza Minnelli as told to Michael Feinstein
James Conrad
- The Quarry Fox and Other Critters of the Wild Catskills by Leslie T. Sharpe
- This Incredible Longing: Finding My Self in a Near-Cult Experience by Blair Glaser
- Star Shipped by Cat Sebastian
- Lake Effect: A Novel by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney
- Because of a Shoe by Julie Fogliano and Marla Frazee