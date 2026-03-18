© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Golden Notebook and Open Door Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published March 18, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks comes from James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY.

Lily Bartels

  • The Last Spirits of Manhattan by John A. McDermott
  • Midnight Taxi by Yosha Gunasekera
  • Her Last Breath by Taylor Adams
  • Under Water by Tara Menon
  • Cave Mountain by Benjamin Hale
  • Kids, Wait Till You Hear This by Liza Minnelli as told to Michael Feinstein

James Conrad

  • The Quarry Fox and Other Critters of the Wild Catskills by Leslie T. Sharpe
  • This Incredible Longing: Finding My Self in a Near-Cult Experience by Blair Glaser
  • Star Shipped by Cat Sebastian
  • Lake Effect: A Novel by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney
  • Because of a Shoe by Julie Fogliano and Marla Frazee
Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsthe golden notebookopen door bookstore
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content