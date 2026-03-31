Book Picks - Battenkill Books
This week's Book Picks comes from Connie Brooks and Suzanne Kulick who join us from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY.
Connie:
- Thirty-Two Words for Field: Lost Words of the Irish Landscape by Manchan Magan
- True Color: The Strange and Spectacular Quest to Define Color--From Azure to Zinc Pink by Kory Stamper
- Yesteryear by Cato Claire Burke
- How to Be Okay When Nothing Is Okay: Tips and Tricks That Kept Me Alive, Happy, and Creative in Spite of Myself by Jenny Lawson
Suzanne:
- The Last Ember by Lily Berlin Dodd
- Separation of Church and Hate by John Fugelsang
- I, Medusa by Ayana Gray
- The Astral Library by Kate Quinn