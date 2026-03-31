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The Roundtable

Book Picks - Battenkill Books

By Joe Donahue
Published March 31, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks comes from Connie Brooks and Suzanne Kulick who join us from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY.

Connie:

  • Thirty-Two Words for Field: Lost Words of the Irish Landscape by Manchan Magan
  • True Color: The Strange and Spectacular Quest to Define Color--From Azure to Zinc Pink by Kory Stamper
  • Yesteryear by Cato Claire Burke
  • How to Be Okay When Nothing Is Okay: Tips and Tricks That Kept Me Alive, Happy, and Creative in Spite of Myself by Jenny Lawson

Suzanne:

  • The Last Ember by Lily Berlin Dodd
  • Separation of Church and Hate by John Fugelsang
  • I, Medusa by Ayana Gray
  • The Astral Library by Kate Quinn
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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