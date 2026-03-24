Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore and The Bookstore in Lenox

This week's Book Picks comes from Amy Zimmerman joins us from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

Matt:



Nothing Random by Gayle Feldman

The Oak and the Larch by Sophie Pinkham

Almost Home by Mirabai Bush

Western Star by David Streitfeld

We Took to the Woods by Louise Dickinson Rich

Amy:

