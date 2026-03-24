© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore and The Bookstore in Lenox

By Joe Donahue
Published March 24, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks comes from Amy Zimmerman joins us from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

Matt:

  • Nothing Random by Gayle Feldman
  • The Oak and the Larch by Sophie Pinkham
  • Almost Home by Mirabai Bush
  • Western Star by David Streitfeld
  • We Took to the Woods by Louise Dickinson Rich

Amy:

  • Transcription by Ben Lerner
  • Repetition by Vigdis Hjorth
  • Adult Braces by Lindy West
  • Oxford Soju Club by Jinwoo Park
  • Playworld by Adam Ross
  • When We’re Born We Forget Everything by Alicia Jo Rabins
Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewschatham bookstorebookstore in lenox
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content