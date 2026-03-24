Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore and The Bookstore in Lenox
This week's Book Picks comes from Amy Zimmerman joins us from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.
Matt:
- Nothing Random by Gayle Feldman
- The Oak and the Larch by Sophie Pinkham
- Almost Home by Mirabai Bush
- Western Star by David Streitfeld
- We Took to the Woods by Louise Dickinson Rich
Amy:
- Transcription by Ben Lerner
- Repetition by Vigdis Hjorth
- Adult Braces by Lindy West
- Oxford Soju Club by Jinwoo Park
- Playworld by Adam Ross
- When We’re Born We Forget Everything by Alicia Jo Rabins