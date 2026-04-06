Battenkill Books will host an event for Robert Brigham's new memoir 'This Is a True War Story: My Improbable History with Vietnam' on 4/9

Historian Robert Brigham has spent a career studying the Vietnam War, shaping how Americans understand one of the nation’s most complex conflicts. A professor at Vassar College and a leading voice on U.S. foreign policy, Brigham now turns inward with his new book, 'This Is a True War Story: My Improbable History with Vietnam.'

The memoir blends scholarship with deeply personal discovery, tracing his journey as an adoptee who learns that his biological father was a renowned Marine combat photographer in Vietnam. As Brigham reconstructs both a family history and a national one, the book explores memory, identity, and the enduring legacy of war - on the battlefield and across generations at home.

We will have this conversation and then we will talk again at Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY on Thursday night at 6PM.