Ryan Gingeras' new novel is 'Mafia: A Global History'

Historian Ryan Gingeras has spent years tracing the hidden networks of power that operate just beneath the surface of modern states. A professor at the Naval Postgraduate School and a specialist in late Ottoman and modern Middle Eastern history, his work often explores crime, politics, and the blurred lines between them.

His new book, 'Mafia: A Global History,' widens that lens, charting the evolution of organized crime across continents and centuries. It’s a sweeping, deeply researched account of how mafias emerge, adapt, and endure—and what their stories reveal about the world we live in.