Tom Junod's new book is 'In the Days of My Youth I Was Told What it Means To Be A Man' and he will be at the NYS Writer's Event on 4/7

Tom Junod has spent decades writing some of the most memorable longform journalism of our time - first at GQ and Esquire, where his deeply reported, emotionally precise profiles helped redefine magazine writing. Many listeners may know him as the journalist behind the Esquire story that inspired the film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. He is also a UAlbany graduate (Class of 1980).

In his new book, 'In the Days of My Youth I Was Told What it Means To Be A Man,' Junod turns his attention inward, blending memoir and cultural criticism to examine the evolving idea of masculinity.

Drawing on his Catholic upbringing, his relationship with his father, and a lifetime of reporting on powerful men, Junod explores how notions of manhood are formed, challenged, and, at times, unlearned.

The result is a searching, often tender book that asks what it really means to be a man today - and what it might mean to become something better. Tom Junod will be in the region for a NYS Writer’s Institute Event

4:30 p.m. on 4/7 at The University at Albany’s Multi-Purpose Room

in the Campus Center West Addition.