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The Roundtable

Tom Junod's new book is 'In the Days of My Youth I Was Told What it Means To Be A Man' and he will be at the NYS Writer's Event on 4/7

By Joe Donahue
Published March 24, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT

Tom Junod has spent decades writing some of the most memorable longform journalism of our time - first at GQ and Esquire, where his deeply reported, emotionally precise profiles helped redefine magazine writing. Many listeners may know him as the journalist behind the Esquire story that inspired the film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. He is also a UAlbany graduate (Class of 1980).

In his new book, 'In the Days of My Youth I Was Told What it Means To Be A Man,' Junod turns his attention inward, blending memoir and cultural criticism to examine the evolving idea of masculinity.

Drawing on his Catholic upbringing, his relationship with his father, and a lifetime of reporting on powerful men, Junod explores how notions of manhood are formed, challenged, and, at times, unlearned.

The result is a searching, often tender book that asks what it really means to be a man today - and what it might mean to become something better. Tom Junod will be in the region for a NYS Writer’s Institute Event
4:30 p.m. on 4/7 at The University at Albany’s Multi-Purpose Room
in the Campus Center West Addition.

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The Roundtable NYS writers institutebookmasculinitymemoirmen
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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