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The Roundtable

Dr. Ibram X. Kendi's new book is 'Chain of Ideas: The Origins of Our Authoritarian Age'

By Joe Donahue
Published March 20, 2026 at 12:19 PM EDT

Dr. Ibram X. Kendi is one of the nation’s most influential historians of race and public policy, a MacArthur “genius” fellow, and the founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research. He is the bestselling author of Stamped from the 'Beginning,' which won the National Book Award, as well as 'How to Be an Antiracist and Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You.'

In his new work, 'Chain of Ideas: The Origins of Our Authoritarian Age,' Kendi turns his attention to the intellectual roots of authoritarianism. Tracing a lineage of ideas from colonial ideologies to present-day political discourse, he argues that systems of power are sustained not only by policies, but by deeply embedded ways of thinking about race, hierarchy, and belonging.

Blending historical analysis with contemporary urgency, Kendi examines how these ideas continue to influence democratic institutions - and how understanding their origins may be key to confronting them.

The name of the new book is 'Chain of Ideas: The Origins of Our Authoritarian Age.' It is published by One World. We welcome Dr. Ibram X. Kendi back to the RT.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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