Mark Oppenheimer at Odyssey Bookshop 3/24 to share from 'Judy Blume: A Life'

Judy Blume is certainly best known for her influential novels turned classic including ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,’ ‘Tales of a Forth Grade Nothing,’ ‘Otherwise Known as Shelia the Great,’ ‘Forever,’ and ‘Summer Sisters’ to just name a few. They touched the lives of tens of millions of adults and children.

For 55 years her work has done something revolutionary, rewire the world’s expectation of what literature for young people can be. It can be frank, it can be candid, earthy, and unafraid to show the messier sides of humanity. However, there is very little known about the real woman behind the persona of Judy Blume and the unlikely journey of her literary ascension.

To change that we welcome Mark Oppenheimer a journalist and long-life Blume fan, his new book is ‘Judy Blume: A Life’ which tells the story of Judy Blume. He had complete access to unpublished writings, private papers, and 100 plus interviews with Blume along with her friends and associates while writing the book. The result is revealing and captivating and often quite surprising.

Mark will be at the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley MA, on 3/24 at 7 pm.