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The Roundtable

Lindy West's new memoir 'Adult Braces' takes you on her journey of rediscovering herself

By Joe Donahue
Published March 19, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT

Writer and humorist Lindy West has built a career blending sharp cultural criticism with deeply personal storytelling. A former columnist for ‘The New York Times’ and a longtime voice and feminist for pop culture commentary. West is the best-selling author of ‘Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman’ which she later adapted into a Hulu television series.

Her new memoir ‘Adult Braces’ finds West at a turning point after the success of ‘Shrill’ she hit an emotional low and set out on a cross-country road trip to rethink her life, relationships, and sense of self. With the wit and candor that became her trademark the book traces that journey through roadside attractions and personal doubts and unexpected revelations as West searches for a new way forward.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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