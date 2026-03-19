Lindy West's new memoir 'Adult Braces' takes you on her journey of rediscovering herself

Writer and humorist Lindy West has built a career blending sharp cultural criticism with deeply personal storytelling. A former columnist for ‘The New York Times’ and a longtime voice and feminist for pop culture commentary. West is the best-selling author of ‘Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman’ which she later adapted into a Hulu television series.

Her new memoir ‘Adult Braces’ finds West at a turning point after the success of ‘Shrill’ she hit an emotional low and set out on a cross-country road trip to rethink her life, relationships, and sense of self. With the wit and candor that became her trademark the book traces that journey through roadside attractions and personal doubts and unexpected revelations as West searches for a new way forward.