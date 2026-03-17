Melissa Auf der Maur unearths her experiences of our last analog decade in new memoir 'Even the Good Girls Will Cry'

On Thursday, March 19, Melissa Auf der Maur, former bassist for Hole and The Smashing Pumpkins will celebrate the Hudson, New York launch of her new book 'Even the Good Girls Will Cry: A ‘90s Rock Memoir' (Da Capo Press). She joins us for a deep dive on the book and her life.

Melissa Auf der Maur came of age during one of the most volatile and creative eras in modern rock. The Canadian born musician first emerged from Montreal's thriving art scene, before stepping onto a much larger stage as the basis for the band Hole during the mid 1990s and later as a touring member of the Smashing Pumpkins. Along the way, she built a multi-faceted career as a solo artist, photographer and cultural curator.

In her new memoir, 'Even the Good Girls Will Cry: A 90s Rock Memoir' often hour looks back at the defining decade of alternative music with candor and reflection. The book traces her journey from a bohemian upbringing in Montreal and early encounters with bands like Nirvana and Sonic Youth to the whirlwind of touring, creativity and yes, grief that shaped the 90s rock scene.

The book is part coming of age story, part backstage chronicle of the alternative era. The memoir captures a generation's artistic energy and the complicated realities behind the music. It's both a personal narrative and a vivid portrait of a moment when rock culture felt raw, immediate and transformative.