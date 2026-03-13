Election@Bard and Let NY Vote Coalition Youth Working Group support proposed Student Voter Empowerment Act

The Student Voter Empowerment Act, which stands before the New York Legislature, seeks to foster informed student electoral participation by requiring New York institutions of higher learning to systematize and expand their engagement with student voters. The legislation comes as student voting at American colleges is increasingly under assault. Joe Donahue discusses the proposal with Jonathan Becker and Sierra Ford.

Jonathan Becker is Executive Vice President, Vice President for Academic Affairs and the Director of the Center for Civic Engagement at Bard College. He is also a Roundtable Panelist.

Sierra Ford is a senior in politics and sociology at Bard College, the co-lead of Election@Bard and Co-Lead of Let NY Vote Coalition Youth Working Group. Next year, she will be pursuing an MA in Education and Policy at Harvard University.