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Election@Bard and Let NY Vote Coalition Youth Working Group support proposed Student Voter Empowerment ActThe Student Voter Empowerment Act, which stands before the New York Legislature, seeks to foster informed student electoral participation by requiring New York institutions of higher learning to systematize and expand their engagement with student voters. The legislation comes as student voting at American colleges is increasingly under assault. Joe Donahue discusses the proposal with Jonathan Becker and Sierra Ford.