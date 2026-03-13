© 2026
The Roundtable

3/13/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published March 13, 2026 at 9:04 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Executive Vice President, Vice President for Academic Affairs and the Director of the Center for Civic Engagement at Bard College Jonathan Becker, Former EPA Regional Administrator, President of Beyond Plastics, professor at Bennington College and author of the new book "The Problem with Plastic" Judith Enck, Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz, and Professor in the History Department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY) Allison Kavey.

Joe Donahue
