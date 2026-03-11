The Eleanor Roosevelt Center is holding a book launch for 'You Can’t Catch Us' by Shannon McKenna on 3/14

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Eleanor Roosevelt Center will hold a book launch event with author Shannon McKenna Schmidt for her new book ‘You Can’t Catch Us: Lady Bird Johnson’s Trailblazing 1964 Campaign Train and the Women Who Rode with Her.’

This event is presented by the Eleanor Roosevelt Center and hosted by the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Museum & Library in Hyde Park on Saturday at 1:30 PM ET.

We welcome Shannon McKenna Schmidt to the RT.