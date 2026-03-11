© 2026
The Roundtable

The Eleanor Roosevelt Center is holding a book launch for 'You Can’t Catch Us' by Shannon McKenna on 3/14

By Joe Donahue
Published March 11, 2026 at 10:45 AM EDT

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Eleanor Roosevelt Center will hold a book launch event with author Shannon McKenna Schmidt for her new book ‘You Can’t Catch Us: Lady Bird Johnson’s Trailblazing 1964 Campaign Train and the Women Who Rode with Her.’

This event is presented by the Eleanor Roosevelt Center and hosted by the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Museum & Library in Hyde Park on Saturday at 1:30 PM ET.

We welcome Shannon McKenna Schmidt to the RT.

The Roundtable women's history monthbookeventEleanor Roosevelt Centerwomen
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
