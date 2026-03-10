© 2026
The Roundtable

Beethoven, Bruckner, and a del Pino premiere at weekend Albany Symphony concerts

By Joe Donahue
Published March 10, 2026 at 11:13 AM EDT
Artwork promote 3/14 and 3/15 2026 ASO concert

This weekend, the Albany Symphony presents a program beginning with the spark and excitement of a world premiere, flows into the poetic voice of Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto, and rises to the towering sound of Bruckner’s Seventh Symphony.

Led by Music Director David Alan Miller, with acclaimed fourteen-year-old pianist Anwen Deng, the orchestra explores music that moves effortlessly between quiet intimacy and full orchestral power.

The orchestra will present 'Beethoven & Bruckner' this Saturday, March 14 at 7:30  p.m. and again on Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

The Roundtable classical musicAlbany Symphony OrchestraDavid Alan MillerTroy Savings Bank Music Hall
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
