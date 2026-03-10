Beethoven, Bruckner, and a del Pino premiere at weekend Albany Symphony concerts

This weekend, the Albany Symphony presents a program beginning with the spark and excitement of a world premiere, flows into the poetic voice of Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto, and rises to the towering sound of Bruckner’s Seventh Symphony.

Led by Music Director David Alan Miller, with acclaimed fourteen-year-old pianist Anwen Deng, the orchestra explores music that moves effortlessly between quiet intimacy and full orchestral power.

The orchestra will present 'Beethoven & Bruckner' this Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. and again on Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.