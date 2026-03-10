Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore and Books & Cake
This week's Book Picks come from Julie Sternberg from Books & Cake in Hillsdale, New York and Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.
Julie Sternberg - Books & Cake
Lake Effect by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney
Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones
The Remembered Soldier by Anjet Daanje
In Memoriam by Alice Winn
The Family Man: Blood and Betrayal in the House of Murdaugh by James Lasdun
Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee by Casey Cep
The Poet Empress by Shen Tao
Ghachar Ghochar by Vivek Shanbhag
Kira Wizner - Merritt Bookstore
How to Read a Book: A Novel by Monica Wood
The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees by Douglas W. Tallamy
The Rare Bird by Elisha Cooper
Dopamine Kids: A Science-Based Plan to Rewire Your Child's Brain and Take Back Your Family in the Age of Screens and Ultraprocessed Foods by Michaeleen Doucleff
Goldfinches by Mary Oliver, illustrated by Melissa Sweet
Sorrow and Bliss: A Novel by Meg Mason
Whidbey: A Novel by T. Kira Madden
The Story of Capital: What Everyone Should Know About How Capital Works by David Harvey