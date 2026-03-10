Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore and Books & Cake

This week's Book Picks come from Julie Sternberg from Books & Cake in Hillsdale, New York and Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.

Julie Sternberg - Books & Cake

Lake Effect by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney

Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones

The Remembered Soldier by Anjet Daanje

In Memoriam by Alice Winn

The Family Man: Blood and Betrayal in the House of Murdaugh by James Lasdun

Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee by Casey Cep

The Poet Empress by Shen Tao

Ghachar Ghochar by Vivek Shanbhag