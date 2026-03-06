Johnathan Tepper's new memoir is 'Shooting Up: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Addiction'

In the shadows of Madrid’s most notorious drug slum and American missionary family plants roots among heroin addicts and builds an unlikely church. The new book ‘Shooting Up’ is Jonathan Tepper’s memoir of his childhood spent in San Blas where syringes liter playgrounds and his closest friends are recovering junkies twice his age.

Tepper is the author of several acclaimed financial books including ‘The Myth of Capitalism.’ His latest is ‘Shooting Up: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Addiction.’