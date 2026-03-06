© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Johnathan Tepper's new memoir is 'Shooting Up: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Addiction'

By Joe Donahue
Published March 6, 2026 at 11:10 AM EST

In the shadows of Madrid’s most notorious drug slum and American missionary family plants roots among heroin addicts and builds an unlikely church. The new book ‘Shooting Up’ is Jonathan Tepper’s memoir of his childhood spent in San Blas where syringes liter playgrounds and his closest friends are recovering junkies twice his age.

Tepper is the author of several acclaimed financial books including ‘The Myth of Capitalism.’ His latest is ‘Shooting Up: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Addiction.’

Tags
The Roundtable memoirchildhoodaddictionchurchaddiction recovery
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content