Book Picks - Battenkill Books and Rough Draft Bar & Books
This week's Book Picks comes from Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Drew Broussard from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, NY.
Heather:
- Your Words, Little Bird by Christine Jones and Illustrated by Jayri Gomez
- My Thoughts Have Wings by Maggie Smith and Illustrated by Leanne Hatch
- Beatrix and the Unicorn written and illustrated by Lita Judge
- I Am We: How Crows Come Together to Survive by Leslie Barnard Booth; illustrated by Alexandra Finkeldey
- Firefly: An Uplifting and Lyrical Story of Light, Hope, and Wonder by Robert MacFarlane and Illustrated by Luke Adam Hawker
- The Hidden Seasons: A Calendar of Nature’s Clues – Learn to See the Micro Seasons Hidden Within Each Day by Tristan Gooley
- The Glorians: Visitations from the Holy Ordinary by Terry Tempest Williams
Drew:
- Murder Bimbo by Rebecca Novack
- Black History is for Everyone by Brian Jones
- May We Feed the King by Rebecca Perry
- The Veldt Institute by Samuel M. Moss
- Marion by Leah Rowan
- The Queen of Swords by Jazmina Barrera, tr. Christina MacSweeney
- The Right of the People by Osita Nwanevu
- Enjoy your Stay at the Shamrock Motel by Andrew Kaufman