The Roundtable

Book Picks - Battenkill Books and Rough Draft Bar & Books

By Joe Donahue
Published February 17, 2026 at 11:33 AM EST

This week's Book Picks comes from Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Drew Broussard from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, NY.

Heather:

  • Your Words, Little Bird by Christine Jones and Illustrated by Jayri Gomez
  • My Thoughts Have Wings by Maggie Smith and Illustrated by Leanne Hatch
  • Beatrix and the Unicorn written and illustrated by Lita Judge
  • I Am We: How Crows Come Together to Survive by Leslie Barnard Booth; illustrated by Alexandra Finkeldey
  • Firefly: An Uplifting and Lyrical Story of Light, Hope, and Wonder by Robert MacFarlane and Illustrated by Luke Adam Hawker
  • The Hidden Seasons: A Calendar of Nature’s Clues – Learn to See the Micro Seasons Hidden Within Each Day by Tristan Gooley
  • The Glorians: Visitations from the Holy Ordinary by Terry Tempest Williams

Drew:

  • Murder Bimbo by Rebecca Novack
  • Black History is for Everyone by Brian Jones
  • May We Feed the King by Rebecca Perry
  • The Veldt Institute by Samuel M. Moss
  • Marion by Leah Rowan
  • The Queen of Swords by Jazmina Barrera, tr. Christina MacSweeney
  • The Right of the People by Osita Nwanevu
  • Enjoy your Stay at the Shamrock Motel by Andrew Kaufman
