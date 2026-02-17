© 2026
The Roundtable

Musicians of Ma'alwyck and Excelsior Vocal Ensemble present Henry Purcell's "Dido & Aeneas" on 2/20 and 2/22

By Joe Donahue
Published February 17, 2026 at 11:11 AM EST

Musicians of Ma’alwyck is teaming up with Excelsior Vocal Ensemble to present Henry Purcell’s “Dido & Aeneas.” The opera continues to mesmerize audiences more than 300 years after its premiere. They pair it with a work by Purcell’s teacher and friend John Blow: “Ode on the Death of Henry Purcell.” 

Both works will be staged and feature Opera Saratoga Alum Claire McCahan and Michael Segura, and AddieRose Brown. The orchestra will be comprised of eight instrumentalists and will feature flute, string quartet, bass, guitar and keyboard. 

Performances are scheduled for Friday, February 20 at 7 p.m. at the Bethesda Episcopal Church in Saratoga Springs, New York and Sunday, February 22 at 3 p.m. at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, New York.

Andrew Burger will conduct and Sharon Greene is stage director and set designer. Both join us this morning along with Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz, Founder & Director of Musicians of Ma’alwyck.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
