Daniella Mestyanek Young's new book is "The Culting of America"

Most of us think we’d never fall for a cult. But toxic groups don’t just exist on the fringe. They thrive in boardrooms, group chats, fitness classes, political rallies, religious groups, and corporate retreats—anywhere we seek identity, purpose, and belonging.

The new book, "The Culting of America," cult survivor, scholar, and former Army intelligence officer Daniella Mestyanek Young—author of the bestselling memoir Uncultured looks to dismantle the illusion that cults are rare or easy to spot.

Blending personal narrative, cultural critique, and deep research, she introduces the cultiness spectrum: a ten-part framework that reveals how coercive group behavior shows up across all kinds of groups - from extremist movements to our most trusted institutions - exploring the fine line between community and control, devotion and exploitation, and leadership and manipulation.