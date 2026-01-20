© 2026
The Roundtable

Daniella Mestyanek Young's new book is "The Culting of America"

By Joe Donahue
Published January 20, 2026 at 11:12 AM EST

Most of us think we’d never fall for a cult. But toxic groups don’t just exist on the fringe. They thrive in boardrooms, group chats, fitness classes, political rallies, religious groups, and corporate retreats—anywhere we seek identity, purpose, and belonging.

The new book, "The Culting of America," cult survivor, scholar, and former Army intelligence officer Daniella Mestyanek Young—author of the bestselling memoir Uncultured looks to dismantle the illusion that cults are rare or easy to spot.

Blending personal narrative, cultural critique, and deep research, she introduces the cultiness spectrum: a ten-part framework that reveals how coercive group behavior shows up across all kinds of groups - from extremist movements to our most trusted institutions - exploring the fine line between community and control, devotion and exploitation, and leadership and manipulation.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
