Violinist Midori will perform the Beethoven Violin Concerto with the Albany Symphony Orchestra and guest conductor André Raphel on 1/17

Midori is a visionary artist, activist and educator who explores and builds connections between music and the human experience. In the four decades since her debut with the New York Philharmonic at age 11, she has performed with many of the world’s most prestigious orchestras and has collaborated with world-renowned musicians including Leonard Bernstein, Yo-Yo Ma, and many others.

She is in Albany to perform the Beethoven Violin Concerto with the Albany Symphony Orchestra with guest conductor André Raphel. Plus, you’ll experience Shostakovich’s gripping, intense Symphony No. 10 – and the concert opens with a work by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon.

Midori will be on stage tomorrow night - Saturday, January 17th @ 7:30PM at the Palace Theatre with André Raphel conducting.

There is a reason Midori is a household name. She is known for her "breathtaking" intensity and grace and it is quite the honor to welcome her to the RT this morning.

