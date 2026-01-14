© 2026
The Roundtable

Former ABC News and CNN anchor Carol Lin's new memoir is "When News Breaks: A Memoir of Love and War"

By Joe Donahue
Published January 14, 2026 at 11:33 AM EST

Carol Lin is a former ABC News and CNN anchor whose voice helped guide the nation through some of the most defining moments of the 21st century - including her historic coverage on the morning of 9/11. She joins us to discuss her new memoir: When News Breaks: A Memoir of Love and War.

The book is a moving, fearless, and deeply human account of ambition, identity, love, infidelity, motherhood, and life-altering loss. It’s the first time she has ever told the true story behind her public life.  

It is a great pleasure to welcome Carol Lin to the RT.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
