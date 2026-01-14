Former ABC News and CNN anchor Carol Lin's new memoir is "When News Breaks: A Memoir of Love and War"

Carol Lin is a former ABC News and CNN anchor whose voice helped guide the nation through some of the most defining moments of the 21st century - including her historic coverage on the morning of 9/11. She joins us to discuss her new memoir: When News Breaks: A Memoir of Love and War.

The book is a moving, fearless, and deeply human account of ambition, identity, love, infidelity, motherhood, and life-altering loss. It’s the first time she has ever told the true story behind her public life.

It is a great pleasure to welcome Carol Lin to the RT.