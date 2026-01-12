Jack Kelly's new book is "Tom Paine's War"

Award-winning author and historian Jack Kelly joins us to discuss his latest book. A tribute to the American Revolution’s 250th anniversary, “Tom Paine’s War” is a riveting exploration of our nation’s birth, and a story of the power of words.

Two hundred and fifty years ago, the Declaration of Independence marked the birth of the United States. But two essays of that era appealed even more directly to Americans’ feelings. In January 1776, Thomas Paine published “Common Sense.” His straightforward argument upended the fraud of monarchy and dismantled the idea of aristocratic privilege that had dominated the world for centuries.

His words convinced Americans that the king had no divine right to rule them—they could rule themselves. He turned a rebellion over taxes and representation into a true Revolution. Having inspired patriots to declare their independence, Paine enlisted as a militia private. He saw Washington’s army suffer grievous defeats. He slogged through the mud with retreating troops to Pennsylvania. There, he wrote “The American Crisis,” the most stirring rallying cry in our history.

