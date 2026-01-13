© 2026
The Roundtable

PS21 presents new winter festival, "The Dark"

By Joe Donahue
Published January 13, 2026 at 11:13 AM EST

The Dark is a new annual festival from PS21: Center for Contemporary Performance that celebrates and elevates the depths of winter. Taking place February 16–22, 2026, the festival will unfold at PS21 and in theatres, restaurants, libraries, saunas, and outdoor public spaces across Columbia County.

Featuring more than 60 international artists and over 80 performances, The Dark offers a packed week of world-class contemporary performance, installation, music, dance, and theatre - all exploring winter as a time of community and solitude, fire and ice, darkness and light.

To tell us more, we welcome PS21 Artistic & Executive Director Vallejo Gantner.

ps21Vallejo Ganterfestivalperformancecolumbia county
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
