PS21 presents new winter festival, "The Dark"

The Dark is a new annual festival from PS21: Center for Contemporary Performance that celebrates and elevates the depths of winter. Taking place February 16–22, 2026, the festival will unfold at PS21 and in theatres, restaurants, libraries, saunas, and outdoor public spaces across Columbia County.

Featuring more than 60 international artists and over 80 performances, The Dark offers a packed week of world-class contemporary performance, installation, music, dance, and theatre - all exploring winter as a time of community and solitude, fire and ice, darkness and light.

To tell us more, we welcome PS21 Artistic & Executive Director Vallejo Gantner.