In "When All the Men Wore Hats," Susan Cheever takes her father, John Cheever's, work

"The Stories of John Cheever," published in 1978, brought together some of the finest short fiction ever written. The collection was honored with the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, and it would go on to sell millions of copies and to define the American short story and shape generations of writers.



Growing up, Susan Cheever, John Cheever’s eldest child and only daughter, read what he read, heard what he heard, bantered and gossiped with him and her brothers and mother at the dinner table, and later watched her father type on the cheap yellow paper he favored.



In "When All the Men Wore Hats," Susan Cheever looks back on her father’s work and seeks to understand the connections between art and life.