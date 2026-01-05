Walter Isaacson's new book is "The Greatest Sentence Ever Written"

Walter Isaacson is a biographer of geniuses like Benjamin Franklin and in his new book he reveals the origins of the most genius revolutionary line in the Declaration of Independence. He does so in his book “The Greatest Sentence Ever Written.”

To celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary Isaacson takes readers on a deep dive into the creation of one of history’s most powerful sentences: “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Drafted by Thomas Jefferson edited by Benjamin Franklin and John Adams, this line lays the foundation for the American dream and defines the common ground we share as a nation.